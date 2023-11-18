Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:O opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

