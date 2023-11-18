Raymond James Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.