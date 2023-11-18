Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 267,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 463,996 shares.The stock last traded at $18.84 and had previously closed at $18.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $900.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,864 shares of company stock worth $8,837,438. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

