Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $39.35 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.