Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.46.

Shares of SLF opened at C$69.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 51.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.61. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

