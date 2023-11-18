Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.78.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$586.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.65. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$522,750.00. Insiders purchased a total of 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

