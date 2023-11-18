Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

LPTX opened at $1.83 on Thursday.

LPTX opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

