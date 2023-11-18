Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.62.

Parkland Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$43.59 on Thursday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$44.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.