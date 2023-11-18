Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Broadwind, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Broadwind in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.64 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadwind

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,610 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 68.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 175.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.