Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $7,322,888.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,681.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

