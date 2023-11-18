Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Cut by Analyst

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.63.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.