Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Cut by Analyst

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 984,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 965,177 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 107.4% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,303,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

