PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

PHM stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

