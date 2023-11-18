Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 159,139 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $277.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $284.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.02.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

