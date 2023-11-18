Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 423 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,724 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,839 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $10,588,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

