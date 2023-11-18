Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 849,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,347,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,028,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $149.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

