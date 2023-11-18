Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

