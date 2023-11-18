Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $666,000 Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266,599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $33.30 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.