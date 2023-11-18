Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $619,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,085 shares of company stock worth $7,983,441. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

