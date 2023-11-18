Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.75 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

