Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

PRBZF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

About Premium Brands

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $60.64 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

