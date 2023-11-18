Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.62 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

