Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $15.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

