PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 22,400 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$201,600.00.

TSE PHX opened at C$8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.35. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.58 and a twelve month high of C$9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

