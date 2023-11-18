Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra Acquires 5,000 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRGO opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.92 and a beta of 0.87. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 32.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 460,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,016,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

