PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $57.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $2,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,462,000 after buying an additional 546,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.61%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

