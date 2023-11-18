Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PKI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.62.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PKI

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$43.59 on Wednesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$25.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.