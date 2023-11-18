Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

PH stock opened at $432.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $434.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

