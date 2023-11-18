Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.13.
PLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
TSE:PLC opened at C$16.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$575.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.91. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.85 and a 1 year high of C$29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.53%.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
