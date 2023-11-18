Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $82.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after buying an additional 450,885 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $1,449,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

