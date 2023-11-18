Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,955

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 2,955 ($36.29) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXIG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281 ($28.01).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,021 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £323,360 ($397,101.81). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,015 shares of company stock worth $32,365,966. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
