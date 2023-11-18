Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $42,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE OC opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $147.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.40.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

