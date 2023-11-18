Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

