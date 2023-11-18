Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $94.49.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,973,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

