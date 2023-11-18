Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,017,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $42,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

