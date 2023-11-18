Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

OLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,592,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after buying an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $25.85 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

