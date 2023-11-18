Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

OCSL stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

