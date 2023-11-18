NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $492.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

