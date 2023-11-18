NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NOV were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NOV by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

