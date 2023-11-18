Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$33.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPI. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

TSE:NPI opened at C$22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

