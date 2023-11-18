Northland Capmk Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WULF. Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Compass Point began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

