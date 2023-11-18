Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $2.36 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 198,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

Featured Articles

