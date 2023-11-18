NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Critical Contrast

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Lomiko Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$2.64 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -30.55% Lomiko Metals N/A -15.76% -15.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NioCorp Developments and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.26%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

