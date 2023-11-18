NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $179.09, but opened at $194.82. NICE shares last traded at $191.25, with a volume of 268,425 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in NICE by 193.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,819 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 122.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 417,277 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NICE by 44,660.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 387,202 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in NICE by 169.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.72.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

