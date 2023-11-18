NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $50.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.92%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 260.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

