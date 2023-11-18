Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.45. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,206,447 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Nextdoor Stock Up 6.5 %

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nextdoor by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

See Also

