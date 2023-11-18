New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Head to Head Analysis

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 16.86% 0.63% 0.62% Alvopetro Energy 54.75% 44.41% 34.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $172,000.00 32.81 $180,000.00 $0.02 55.00 Alvopetro Energy $63.51 million 3.22 $31.73 million $0.97 5.76

Analyst Ratings

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Concept Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats New Concept Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

