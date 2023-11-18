Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Buys C$74,807.25 in Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 10,825 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,807.25.
Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$6.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.21. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$291.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.40.
Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
