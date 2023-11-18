National Bankshares Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$109.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Premium Brands from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$116.33.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$92.34 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$79.00 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

