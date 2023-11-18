National Bankshares Cuts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$28.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.73. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$18.14 and a 1-year high of C$26.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.15%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

